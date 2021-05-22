Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,980.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

