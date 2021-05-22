Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 464.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,804 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

