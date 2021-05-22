Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,993 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 635,168 shares of company stock worth $69,129,269 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $100.90 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,441.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

