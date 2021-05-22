Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $2,373,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

