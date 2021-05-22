Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

