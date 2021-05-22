Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
