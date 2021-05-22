Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,042,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

