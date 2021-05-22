NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post sales of $186.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the lowest is $185.92 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $850.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

