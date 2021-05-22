Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 1,616,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

