Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Tops $250,770.74 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $250,770.74 and $8.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niobium Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

