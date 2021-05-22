Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.