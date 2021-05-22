The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Brooks Automation worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

