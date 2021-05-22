The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

