IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4,629.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -157.58 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

