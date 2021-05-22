Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $74,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

