Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $60,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $287.24 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

