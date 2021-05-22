Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,105 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 649,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

