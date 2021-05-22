3,000 Shares in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000.

Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

