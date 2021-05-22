Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 21,500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in UDR by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

