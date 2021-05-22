Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Shares of OLLI opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

