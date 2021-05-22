Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 773 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in YETI were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth $36,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

