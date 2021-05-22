Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 551 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Futu were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $123.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.61 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.