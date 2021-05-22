Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $590,000 Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Essent Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.