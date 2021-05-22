Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,607 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

