Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

