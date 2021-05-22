Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VBLT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

