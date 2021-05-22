Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

