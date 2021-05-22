Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

