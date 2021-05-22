F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

