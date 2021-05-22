Mark Patrick Mader Sells 20,144 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

