Mark Patrick Mader Sells 20,144 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00.
Shares of SMAR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
