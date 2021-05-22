Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.680 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Brady stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

