Russell B. Brewer II Sells 18,859 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGO opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

