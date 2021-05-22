Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Olin were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Olin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,850 shares of company stock worth $10,237,226 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

