LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.68. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.34.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

