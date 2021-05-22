Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

