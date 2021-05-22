Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

