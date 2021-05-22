LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Up to $185.44

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $185.44, but opened at $192.33. LHC Group shares last traded at $192.16, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

