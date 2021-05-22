JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLLGY opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.