Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 36,642 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $135.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.54 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,673. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

