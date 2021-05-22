Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 565,031 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 438.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,315,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

SPD stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.