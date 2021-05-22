iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.41% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,582,000.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

