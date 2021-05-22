Central Securities Corp. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of CET opened at $41.26 on Friday. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35.

Get Central Securities alerts:

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.