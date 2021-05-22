Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Monro has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

