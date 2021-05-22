Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.09

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

