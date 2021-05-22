Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $207.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
