Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $207.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

