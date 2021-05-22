Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 421,195 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $30,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.70 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

