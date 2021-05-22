Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

