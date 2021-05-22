Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 61,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

