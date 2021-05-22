Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

