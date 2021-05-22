American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.87 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

