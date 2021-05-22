Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,230 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWPH. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,464,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

In related news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $218.96 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.56 and its 200 day moving average is $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

